Councilman’s Probation Lifted After Alleged Good Conduct

The case of a current council member against a former opponent has come to an end.

Vidal Rodriguez requested to have his probation lifted, having only one month left. His request was granted after his attorney states Rodriguez had good conduct.

“The probation consists of a lot of conditions. 12-month probation they have to do community service hours, stay clean not to do drugs, they get randomly tested. They have to check in every month so it’s pretty intensive.”

The case stems after Rodriguez was found guilty of obtaining his former political opponent’s juvenile record and posting it on social media.