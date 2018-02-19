Laredo city councilman Charlie San Miguel is under fire after his team rode through the WBCA parade on a jeep with a machine gun on top. Several laredoans complained on Facebook asking for a comment from San Miguel, explaining his reason for the design, after the recent events that occurred in Florida and the heavy talk of gun control in the United States.

Many believed the number of guns was unnecessary, especially with the number of people that attended the parade. Charlie San Miguel released a statement stating the jeep used for the parade was a replica of a browning m250 caliber machine gun, used by American soldiers of world war 2. The design was approved by the WBCA and the Laredo police department was notified of the replica in advanced. San Miguel stated he does understand the seriousness of the situation, but his main intention was to represent patriotism by honoring U.S. armed forces.