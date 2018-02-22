Congressman Cuellar talked to us about the Parkland shooting in Florida that killed 17 and the Sutherland Springs shooting in November killing 26 people while they attended church service, this town is part of Cuellar’s districts and talked to us about how certain laws that were in place were not enforced. The shooter of Sutherland springs had committed a previous crime and it was not reported. In the Florida shooting, the FBI failed to act on a tip from a person who called their public access line on January 5 of this year, saying he “had a desire to kill people.” Cuellar saying there has to be some kind of common sense middle ground that protects citizens and still guarantees the right to bear arms. Cuellar says that these laws need to be fully enforced and all tips should be taken seriously.