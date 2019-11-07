Congressman Henry Cuellar announced 3.8 million in federal funds will be distributed among law enforcement agencies in Webb county.

The funds were secured through the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Operation Stone Garden Grant Program.

With these funds, law enforcement officials will be able to pay over-time and obtain equipment.

“…..One of the things that I want to buy are drones that are something that is a force multiplier we can have a drone flying in a particular area and cover more ground …….”

According to congressman Cuellar, statistics show that border communities, including Laredo, are safer than non-border cities. This is due to the hard work of law enforcement agencies, adding its important to support them so they can have the proper tools to continue keeping the community safe.