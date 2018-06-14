Community members upset at the separation of children from their families when crossing into the United States, stood together in front of the federal courthouse in Brownsville hoping to make a difference.

“It is a sort of violence to be separating the children from their parents, that is not good for them, mentally and emotionally for them to be kept in situations where they’re locked up like criminals it’s very wrong.”

Many of the people who were protesting today have gone to the Hidalgo-Reynosa International Bridge and spoken to immigrants who are seeking asylum.

“These are not people who are just thinking it would be great and fun and economic pleasure in order to come to the U.S. These are people who in some cases, in many cases, have been up against their children raped, their sons forced into gangs.”

Earlier today, United States Attorney General Jeff Sessions, defended the move to separate families by quoting the bible.

“If you violate the law of a nation you are subject to prosecution. If you violate the law, you subject yourself to the prosecution. I will cite you to the apostle Paul and his clear and wise command and Romans 13 to obey the laws of the government.”

This statement did not sit well with many of the protesters.

“This statement by Sessions earlier today is just outrageous, like Joyce said, outrageous, it is incredible.”

Protesters say they won’t stop until legislators hear them out on the separation of immigrant families.