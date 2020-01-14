McAllen, Texas– Closing arguments took place today in the Jorge Zamora Quezada case, accused of healthcare fraud and misdiagnosing patients.

Today in court charges of money laundering and obstruction justice were dropped for Meisy Zamora Quezada, she is only being charged with conspiracy to commit healthcare fraud.

The judge claimed there was insufficient evidence for the other two charges. Estella Natera is also only being charged with conspiracy to commit healthcare fraud due to insufficient evidence, Felix Ramos is free after his only charge of money laundering was dropped.

Deliberations will continue tomorrow.