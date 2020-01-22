Mercedes, Texas– City officials have confirmed that determination of Tommy Ureste, Fire chief of the city, who is also serving as a coordinator of emergency services.

The former fire chief was let go on Friday after he allegedly violated a zero-tolerance policy. According to Mercedes City Manager, Sergio Zavala, an employee filed a complaint against Ureste. Upon reviewing and investigating the allegation, the department decided on his termination.

Zavala said the department currently has another employee filling the position.

He added that the fire department is still well-staffed and continues to serve the community.

