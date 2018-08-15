City Of McAllen Renews Curfew Ordinance

At the beginning of this week, McAllen city officials renewed the curfew law for another three years.

The curfew ordinance, which has been in effect, doesn’t allow minors under the age of 17 at a public place during certain hours.

McAllen Police Lieutenant Joel Morales says if this rule is violated, consequences will follow.

“If they’re in a public place during those curfew hours, that person may be cited. In addition, it also has something in the ordinance that if parents allow their child that’s a minor to be out in a public place the parent may also be cited.”

Morales adds these regulations are enforced to ensure the safety of young adults and the public.

Curfew hours are Sunday through Friday 10:30 pm until 6 am and Saturday and Sunday 12: 01 am to 6 am.