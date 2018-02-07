Several Laredoans asking city officials to clean up the Freddie Benavides Park, after finding used syringes on the ground.

Many believe these are used for drug purposes, setting a bad example for children visiting the park. Parents are concerned these pose a serious risk of diseases such as Hepatitis or HIV.

The parks and leisure department stating they are aware of the situation but have no reports of park visitors being stuck by needles yet.. however, they are worried about the situation.

Despite security cameras around the area, city officials urge community members to report anything suspicious and avoid taking matters into their own hands by picking up the needles themselves.

To keep the community safe remember to call the city’s Parks and Leisure Department or the Laredo Police Department at 956.795-2800.