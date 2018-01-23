23,000 children in Hidalgo and Cameron counties alone are benefiting from the Chip program after Congress agreed on a deal to re-open the government. They approved funds for the next 6 years.

The program has had strong bi-partisan support since it was created in 1997. The efforts to re-authorize monies stalled in Congress but, now has the approval to continue for more six years. Dr. Lizardo says the program will help thousands of families.

If you would like more information on the chip program you can visit the website yourtexasbenefits.gov