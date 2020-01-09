Laredo, Texas– CBP Officials have released at the number of paisano’s that crossed a through our international bridges.

According to Customs and Border Protection, from December 26th through January 5th they processed more 172,000 private vehicles, 118,000 pedestrians, 1300 buses and issued 54,000 tourist permits.

“This represents an increase of about 20 to 25% in comparison to the normal traffic that we process.”

CBP adds that they took the necessary measures to prevent long lines at the bridges.

