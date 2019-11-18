U.S. Customs and border protection will increase inspections on imported tomato and pepper fruit.

CBP officers are attempting to prevent the introduction of tomato brown rugose fruit virus (Tobamovirus, ToBRFV). The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s animal and plant health inspection service sent the federal order prohibiting the importation in passenger baggage.

“….For commercial shipment, CBO will be doing examinations to make sure that commercial importations of tomato and chili pepper s are free from the virus but the order specifies they should not be found in passenger baggage”

CBP officials say if you fail to declare these items, you may receive a fine.