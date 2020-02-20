Laredo, Texas– According to CBP, it’s the use of technology and detailed inspections that assisted them with this drug seizure.

Customs and border protection officers at the Juarez-Lincoln international bridge referred a 54-year-old man from Monterrey to secondary inspection on Sunday.

The primary officer noticed signs of nervousness, the man was referred to a secondary inspection, and with the canine and x-rays, it was revealed he had concealed methamphetamine.

In a separate case, officers detained a 48-year-old woman from Monterrey who had concealed 24 pounds of cocaine. Officers say the seized narcotics have a combined estimated street value of 2.9 million dollars.

CBP says it’s the work of their officers and technology that help them with their everyday duties.

CBP officers utilize different skills, such as interview skills to determine what vehicles should be taken to secondary, once in secondary, we use different methods, such as canine, x rays and physical inspection of the vehicle.

These methods have allowed CBP to not only seize narcotics but firearms and prohibited fruits from entering and leaving the city.

CBP is reminding the community to declare all items. If you are unsure what items are prohibited, you can visit the web page cbp.gov.