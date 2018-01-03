Two drivers and their passengers find themselves hospitalized after crashing into a home.

It was around one in the afternoon that Weslaco police responded to a call on Republic and First Street after a car directly impacted the front window of a house. According to neighbors in the area, they say the driver who caused the accident, tried to flee the scene but, authorities found him a few blocks away. According to Police Officer Carlos Hinojosa, says the driver detained is being questioned since alcohol could have been a factor causing this accident. Inside the vehicle that crashed into the home was a couple with a minor who was hospitalized after the incident. There were also people inside the home but, luckily no one was injured. The cause of the accident continues under investigation. We will keep you informed of further details.