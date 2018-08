Hidalgo County authorities need your help to find a suspect accused of burglary of habitation.

The person of interest is 32-year-old Ivan Flores. His last known address is in Mercedes. He is five foot, 11 inches, weighs 280 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. If you know his whereabouts or have any information that could help lead to an arrest, you can call (956) 668-TIPS, you could be eligible for a cash reward.