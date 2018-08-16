Brownsville Suspects Wanted For Burglary And Theft Of A Vehicle

Two men in Brownsville are wanted by authorities after having warrants out for their arrests.

Jesus Guadalupe Moreno is wanted for burglary of a vehicle and Jose Alfredo Ramos is wanted for theft of a motor vehicle. According to authorities, both men are aware they have warrants out for their arrests but have been avoiding police. If you have information on their whereabouts, please contact the Brownsville police department at (956) 546-tips. All calls will remain anonymous.