The Brownsville police department are looking for a suspect with an active arrest warrant

41-year-old Obed Roque Valencia is wanted for felony theft. If you have information on valencia’s whereabouts you can call anonymously to the Brownsville crime stoppers at 956-546-8477. Should your tip lead to an arrest, apprehension or prevention of a crime, you may be eligible for a cash reward up to 1,000 Dollars.