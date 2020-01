Delaware– The body of a Brownsville native US service member is back in the country after he was killed overseas.

Vice president Mike Pence and other officials were in attendance for 21-year-old private first class and Miguel Villalon at Dover airbase last night.

Villalon was one of two US soldiers killed in a roadside bombing in Afghanistan on saturday.

The bombing is under investigation right now, but the Taliban has claimed responsibility for it.