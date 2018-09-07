Brownsville Authorities Search For Robbery Suspect

In Brownsville, authorities are on the search for a suspect and need your help identifying him.

On Thursday, police responded a robbery report on the 2400 block of Boca Chica Boulevard. The suspect is seen wearing a bandana to cover his face. He allegedly walked inside the business and demanded cash. He was able to take an undisclosed amount of money. If you have any information, contact authorities at (956) 546-8477. All calls will remain anonymous and you could qualify for a cash reward.