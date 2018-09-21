Brother Of 11-Year-Old Killed In Head-On Collision Speaks Out, Father Charged With Intoxication Manslaughter

In Edinburg, a family member of the 11-year-old boy who died in a vehicle accident two days ago, speaks out. Despite the minor’s death, his family believes his father is innocent.

45-year-old Jose Alonzo Quintanilla was arrested for intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle.

“My real dad I believe he would not want to kill my brother. My brother watched out for my dad all the time. He loved him. My brother, he had us all the time. We were always with him, I always told him I loved him.”

The accident happened Wednesday, September 19 at around 4:30 pm on Ingle street, north of Flores road. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, 11-year-old Javen Quintanilla was unresponsive, following a head-on collision. He was transported to a hospital in critical condition where he later died. They add, at the time of the incident, the 45-year-old was suspected to be drinking and driving.

“One thing I know that my brother for sure he doesn’t want us to hate my dad for it.”

Quintanilla’s older brother who asked to remain anonymous, tells Fox News his father was on his way home after picking up his little brother from school when the accident happened. He says an investigation should be conducted because they don’t let his father say his version of the incident.

“Two hours later I got a message that my brother was at the hospital and then from there, they told me about my brother was in critical condition. They told me about the story that both of them had crashed into each other head-on-head.”

Javen’s brother adds he will always remember the memories they shared together.

“What I remember about my brother, he’s always been a good boy. Everybody knew him, he was a famous little kid in Edinburg. All the schools, all the teachers knew him. Always a happy kid.”

If you would like to help the Quintanilla family pay for funeral expenses, you can donate to their GoFundMe page at https://www.gofundme.com/funeralexpensesforjaven-quintanilla.

Officials say the accident remains under investigation, we will bring you more information as it is made available.