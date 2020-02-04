BROWNSVILLE, TX – The Brownsville Public Utilities Board (BPUB) will offer free Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) services for low-to-moderate-income residents beginning Tuesday, Feb. 4 at the BPUB Administration Building lobby.

VITA, in collaboration with United Way of Southern Cameron County and other non-profit organizations such as BPUB, offers free tax assistance to residents who make $56,000 or less, people with disabilities and limited English speaking taxpayers who need assistance preparing their own tax returns.

BPUB volunteers, led by BPUB Director of Finance Mike Perez, will offer tax services from 5:30-8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays starting tomorrow, Feb. 4 through Feb. 25. The workstations will be in the customer service area.

Residents must bring their identifications, W-2s, and an official copy of their Social Security card, along with any other tax forms. Residents are encouraged to arrive before 5 p.m. to reserve a spot.

For questions regarding VITA, contact BPUB at (956) 983-6187.