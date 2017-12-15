The identity of the young boy in Elsa who was hit by a truck has been released.

14 year old, Jason Isis Cruz rode his bike home after visiting a friend.

willing to help the family. At approximately 6:30 pm authorities and Edcouch Elsa ISD staff arrived at the scene in which the boy was injured. Jason was immediately taken to Knapp hospital in Weslaco, where he was pronounced dead. Fox News spoke exclusively with the school district and they say they arewilling to help the family.

If you wish to help this family with funeral expenses you can do so at www.gofund me.com/jason-isis-cruz