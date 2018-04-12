The number of undocumented immigrants being smuggled into the U.S. remains high, Customs and Border Protection continue their search and rescue efforts.

CBP along with state and local agencies held their annual Border Safety Initiative or BSI, to discuss the ongoing efforts related to the prevention of immigrant deaths.The BSI was put into effect in June 1998 as a measure to educate and draw awareness to the dangers encountered by thousands of immigrants crossing the border illegally. Agent Raul Ortiz, Deputy Chief Patrol of the RGV sector, tells Fox News that it’s been nearly 20 years and they still reiterate the same message.

“Criminal organizations continue to endanger immigrants’ lives by smuggling them and by means such as tractor trailers or walking them around in the ranch lands.”