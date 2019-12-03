South Texas — Border patrol agents seize over 800 pounds of marijuana.

On saturday agents near garceno agents discovered an abandoned pickup truck loaded with seven bundles of the drug, worth 367,000 dollars.

The next day, agents in Pharr approached four people carrying bundles of narcotics. Three of the individuals fled but agents detained one and seized three bundles worth over 100,000 dollars.

Later that evening, federal agents near Bluetown (Cameron County) arrested four suspected drug smugglers and seized four more bundles of the drug.

All suspects are being processed accordingly.