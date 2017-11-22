Three alleged MS-13 gang members are arrested by Border Patrol agents.

Weslaco agents arrested a Salvadoran citizen who tried to enter the country illegally.

They reported that the suspect confessed to being a member of the Mara Salvatrucha gang. The second arrest was recorded during an apparent smuggling attempt at the Falfurrias checkpoint, where they discovered that the person is a member of the Mexican mafia. Another alleged member of the MS-13 gang was also arrested near Los Ebanos.