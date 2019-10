A Mexican national is behind bars tonight after Customs and Border Protection seized four bundles of heroin hidden inside a car battery.

On Tuesday, federal agents at the Rio Grande City port of entry sent a grey Nissan Altima to secondary inspection.

C.B.P. discovered the narcotics weighing in at a total of 6.3 kilos with the help of a k9. The driver, Martin Ozuna Hinojosa was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance. H.I.D.T.A. is now in charge of the investigation.