Stash houses continue to be discovered in South Texas by federal agents.

On Wednesday, Border Patrol along with the Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a call of a possible stash house in La Rosita. Agents arrived and found at 12 undocumented immigrants.

In the same day, in Brownsville, agents conducted a welfare check where 28 and documented immigrants were discovered. They come from the countries of Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, and Venezuela.