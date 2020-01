Webb County– A bond has been set for a man facing two counts of attempted capital murder.

Cesar Rene Terrazas has been set a bond of 275 thousand dollars. He remains behind bars at the Webb County jail. In November, Terrazas went to his ex-girlfriend’s house, when police arrived, he began shooting at them before breaking into the home. During a struggle with the victim’s family, he shot the mother.

Police arrested Terrazas for charges of burglary of habitation and aggravated assault.