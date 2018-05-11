Today, Jose Luis Garcia who is accused of killing 17-year old Chayse Olivares of Rio Grande City was in court today. The family of both Olivarez and Garcia were present.

The hearing took place at the 93rd district court in Hidalgo County. Garcia’s lawyers were asking to reduce the bond from 750 thousand dollars to a lower amount. This, after they argued that Garcia had been in jail for nine months without a verdict.

17-year old Chayse Olivares was reported missing in July of last year. His body was recovered in August in a ranch near Roma

Judge Robert Garcia denied the reduction of the bond, the victim’s lawyers say DNA results were part of the evidence. Defense attorneys argued they had a USB with evidence and needed time to review it.

The family released a statement saying how content they were with today’s hearing. Salvador Martinez was also in court. He is accused of tampering with evidence and a human corpse, in this case. A status update will happen in 60 days. For now, both will remain in custody.