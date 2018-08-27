Body Recovered From Lake Casa Blanca

A drowning was reported at Lake Casa Blanca Saturday at about 7:30 pm.

At the scene, authorities said they were searching for the body of a male adult identified as Sergio Martinez Salas.

“He was in the kayak with the child they tipped over and were not able to get back in the kayak. The kayak blew away and then I think a jet ski happened to be in the area, they were able to get the child but unable to get to the adult victim.”

The Laredo Fire Department says the child is five-years-old. He was in the hands of his mother when authorities arrived at the scene.

“We found a child on the shore already that had been helped by bystanders he is in stable condition he was transported to the hospital for observation.”

The Webb County Sheriff’s office, the Laredo Fire Department and Game Wardens along with other law enforcement agencies, helped during this search. After several hours, the search was called off and resumed the next day. Martinez Salas’ body was recovered on Sunday.

Officials tell Fox News both the child and the victim were not wearing life jackets. They emphasize the importance of wearing one during water activities.

“Wearing a life jacket is really important one is safety reasons two it’s the law swimming in the lake highly advised to wear a life jacket. If you’re going kayaking then yes it’s the law to use a life jacket swimming in the lake is very different from swimming in a pool.”