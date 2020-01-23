Brownsville, Texas– Army specialist Miguel Villalon, returned home after paying the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.

The plane carrying Villalon’s body arrived at Brownsville south padre international airport this afternoon and was received with a military plane-side ceremony. Community members patiently waited for Villalon’s arrival to pay their respects for his service.

Veterans from across south texas were present for the arrival of the fallen hero and expressed their sympathy.

Specialist Villalon enlisted in the army in 2018 and was serving in Kandahar Afghanistan on his first combat operation when an improvised explosive impacted his vehicle, ending Villalon’s life and that of one another soldier

There’s been more than 2400 U.S. Military personnel who have died in conflict since 9/11/2001 – Villalon’s death was one of the first of this year.