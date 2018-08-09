TxDOT officials want to remind drivers to be extra cautious when passing through school zones.

In Texas, last year alone, 663 vehicle accidents happened in school zones. Resulting in zero deaths and 21 serious injuries. The most common factors that caused these crashes were distracted drivers, failure to control speed and failure to yield at stop signs.

Octavio Saenz TxDOT public information officer tells Fox News during summer, people tend to forget about school zone rules and fines, which can be up to a thousand dollars.

“Several schools start at different times so it’s really important that people pay attention to those pedestrians and people pay attention to the flashing lights that indicate a school zone.”

Saenz adds that whenever you see a school bus open their stop sign you must stop in both directions.

“If you pass a school bus and that school bus has a stop sign that is a citation and you’re getting off easy because it can also be the life of a child.”