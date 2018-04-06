The Department of Public Safety is investigating a hit and run accident that left one man dead. On Thursday night at around 9 pm, DPS responded to an auto-pedestrian accident off of FM 2925 East Marshall Huff Road in Arroyo city. After arriving they discovered a male body lying partially on the main road and shoulder lane. The victim is identified as Billy Lee Briggs, a 67-year-old from Harlingen. A person that lives in front of where the accident took place, tells Fox News that Briggs was already dead when police arrived at the scene.
“When I looked out I saw something on the road. I thought it was maybe a deer or an animal not expecting it to be a person.When I came out he was lying there barely breathing.”