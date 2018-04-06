The Department of Public Safety is investigating a hit and run accident that left one man dead. On Thursday night at around 9 pm, DPS responded to an auto-pedestrian accident off of FM 2925 East Marshall Huff Road in Arroyo city. After arriving they discovered a male body lying partially on the main road and shoulder lane. The victim is identified as Billy Lee Briggs, a 67-year-old from Harlingen. A person that lives in front of where the accident took place, tells Fox News that Briggs was already dead when police arrived at the scene.

“When I looked out I saw something on the road. I thought it was maybe a deer or an animal not expecting it to be a person.When I came out he was lying there barely breathing.”

A local tells us it’s the first time a hit and run accident happens in their city, but says he has seen law enforcement patrol the area for drivers going above speed limit. At the scene, authorities recovered debris left behind by the suspect’s vehicle, possibly belonging to a 1999 or 2000 Ford F150 or Expedition. DPS Lt. Johnny Hernandez tells us the driving suspect has not been found. Anyone with information that can lead to the arrest of the driver who fled the scene, can call Weslaco DPS at 956-565-7600.