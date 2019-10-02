Edcouch — Authorities are searching for a hit and run suspect.

The incident happened this morning on 107 and mile 2. The driver of a silver Ford Taurus was last seen traveling westbound on 107. The 50-year-old victim was transported to a hospital in Edinburg and is expected to recover.

If you are involved in an accident like that. Do not leave the scene or you will be arrested once you are caught. All you have to do is stop and render aid and file the report with the proper police authority. Victor Garcia – La Villa Police Dept.

DPS is investigating this accident and asks that anyone with information please call them at (956) 565-7600.