20-year-old Adrian Eduardo Jimenez, a Harlingen resident, was fatally struck by a pickup truck on his way home from the store.

The accident happened on Saturday, July 21st around 2 am at the 400 block of West Taft Avenue. According to Harlingen officials, the driver of a dark colored pick up truck failed to render aid after hitting Jimenez.

His mother Enedena Jimenez tells Fox News her son had gone to the store to buy some peanuts. On his way home, a truck struck him and fled the scene.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found Jimenez laying on the road critically injured. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Jimenez leaves behind a 2-year-old daughter. His aunt tells us he was a loving father and great son.

The Jimenez family has been fundraising to pay for funeral expenses, today they had a chicken plate sale and were collecting money from the community. Tomorrow, they will be selling more plates. If you would like to help, they will be located at 115 W Taft St. in Harlingen from 11 am until 1 pm.

If you have any information that can help authorities locate the driver of the pickup truck, contact Harlingen Crime Stoppers at (956) 425-8477.