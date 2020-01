Your help is needed by Brownsville police to locate a suspect accused of robbery.

23-year-old Manuel Alejandro Lozano has an active arrest warrant for an incident reported on the 1200 block of Central boulevard on January 6.

If you know of Lozano’s whereabouts you are asked to contact authorities at (956) 546 8477. Your call will remain anonymous and you could possibly earn a cash reward if your information leads to an arrest.