Laredo, Texas– A family lost their home after a fire broke out at their property. Fire officials say the incident happened at the 10000 block of Comet drive Wednesday morning. Firefighters were able to put out the flames but these had already damaged the entire house.

“It started on in the rear of the house and it spread to the back of the house and eventually did and got the whole house. The occupants were in the house and they were sleeping at the time, but they were woken up and they did get out in time.” Capt. Arnold Puente – Laredo Fire Dept.

No injuries were reported the fire remains under investigation.

