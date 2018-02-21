In Edinburg, DPS has closed off traffic heading north and south on Highway 281 for more than 30 minutes. This coming after reports of a suspected standoff on 281 north of Edinburg between FM 490 and FM 1017. DPS tells Fox News after the driver who initiated the standoff failing to follow trooper’s orders, a pursuit ensued. Authorities then placed spike strips blowing out the driver’s tires. As of now, authorities are reporting the man continues inside the car and does not know if he is armed. The vehicle is barricaded and a SWAT team is standing by.