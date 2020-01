Edinburg, Texas– Police have arrested a man in connection to a fatal stabbing earlier this week.

According to authorities, Ramiro Escobar was arrested and is the main suspect in the death of Miguel Adrian Ramirez Alonso who was stabbed outside an apartment complex in Edinburg.

Escobar will be arraigned tomorrow. He is being charged and facing a $10,000 fine and if convicted and could spend between 5 to 99 years in prison.