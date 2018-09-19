Attorney Appointed To Border Patrol Agent Labeled As Serial Killer

An attorney has been appointed to Juan David Ortiz, the border patrol supervisor accused killing four people.

Ortiz will be represented by Joey Tellez. In a statement, Tellez says his office has initiated their own factual investigation of the circumstances surrounding Ortiz’s arrest. Due to the severity of the accusations and the sensitivity of the case, he won’t be giving any interviews. We will keep you updated as more details develop.