In McAllen, police arrested an armed man who allegedly fled after robbing a bank this morning. According to authorities the suspect allegedly entered a bank demanding money from a cashier with a handgun.
According to McAllen police, the suspect was covered in a dark ski mask and an orange sweater when he entered a bank located between 10th and 6th street in Mcallen. Authorities say the man threatened the cashier at gunpoint asking for money in return. Minutes later through police investigation in a surveillance video of apartments in the area, they discovered the man walking calmly hiding the mask and sweater inside a plastic bag.
Fox News reached out to police officers who say that at the moment they are still investigating the amount of money the suspect fled with. Police say the suspect’s charges are still pending.We’ll keep you informed when we have further details.