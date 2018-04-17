In McAllen, police arrested an armed man who allegedly fled after robbing a bank this morning. According to authorities the suspect allegedly entered a bank demanding money from a cashier with a handgun.

According to McAllen police, the suspect was covered in a dark ski mask and an orange sweater when he entered a bank located between 10th and 6th street in Mcallen. Authorities say the man threatened the cashier at gunpoint asking for money in return. Minutes later through police investigation in a surveillance video of apartments in the area, they discovered the man walking calmly hiding the mask and sweater inside a plastic bag.