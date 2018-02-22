In the past two weeks, employees and staff at Palm Valley Animal Center have received what they describe as threating messages after misleading photos of animals at their shelter made their way through social media. Palm Valley Animal Center is a shelter where they do ” put animals to sleep” they say because they serve 14 cities within Hidalgo county and the overpopulation of animals, which they point out is because of the lack of pets that are spayed or neutered in our community. In the last year ‘palm valley animal center” has taken in over 3200 cats and dogs. Most of these animals are put to sleep due to lack of space in their facility. According to some of the people who work there, the threats continue and not just through social media but emails and phone calls. Representatives at Palm Valley Animal Center say they have reported the threats to police and will continue to do so.