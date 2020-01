Alton, Texas– 19-year-old Tiffany Rivera is accused of striking a convenience store and fleeing the scene.

On Monday, officers responded to an El Tigre store on 3408 east main street. According to police a vehicle collided with the windows of the establishment and then left the store. They believe the vehicle could possibly be a grey dodge avenger.

If you know of Riveras whereabouts you can contact 956 432-0700 or the Crimestoppers hotline at 956 585 TIPS.