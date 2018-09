Alton Authorities Search For Suspect Accused Of Aggravated Robbery

Alton authorities need help locating a suspect accused of aggravated robbery.

26-year-old Alvaro Lozano is wanted by authorities. On Sunday, police responded to a convenience store located at 3408 east main avenue. If you know of his whereabouts or have any information that can lead to an arrest, contact authorities at (956) 432-0700.