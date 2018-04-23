In Pharr , a man was fatally stabbed after a disturbance with his neighbor. According to neighbors, for years they have been living in fear after constantly being threatened by the suspect.

“We’ve dealt with him for more than 10 years and he’s been terrorizing the neighborhood and there nothing to be done.”

On Sunday night at around 7:30 pm Pharr police responded to a call on the 3400 block of N. Mezcal Dr. about an injured male. When they arrived at the scene, they found a victim with stab wounds to his lower body. Fox News spoke to a neighbor who saw how the incident took place through his surveillance camera, he asked to remain anonymous.

“What I saw was an altercation with the deceased and the suspect it was a discussion an altercation and it ultimately lead to a stabbing.”

The suspect was identified as 50-year-old Feliciano Avalos from Pharr was taken into custody. The victim was rushed to the hospital where he later died from his injury. According to court records, Avalos has a long criminal history that dates back more than a decade. Some neighbors tell us that after numerous police reports, Avalos continued to harass them.

“It was threats terroristic threats that he would harass us daily. What he was going to do to our kids, what he was going to do to my wife. We couldn’t even be out here in peace.”