Federal agents seize more than 730 thousand dollars worth of drugs in the Rio Grande valley.

On Saturday, border patrol agents in Garceno witnessed a vehicle loading up bundles of narcotics near the Rio Grande river.

As agents arrived, the suspects fled the scene. Over 470 pounds of marijuana were seized.

Later in La Rosita, agents recovered an abandoned vehicle after the suspects also fled back to Mexico. 216 pounds of the same drug was located and seized. Additionally, 127 pounds were found by agents in La Casita.

The cases are all under investigation

