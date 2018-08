A report of suspicious activity leads to a drug bust of over 300 pounds of narcotics.

Agents in Laredo responded to activity near the Rio Grande River. When they arrived, they noticed a compact car driving in the area of Anna Avenue. As agents approached the vehicle, they saw the driver abandon the car. However, they were able to locate five bundles of marijuana worth over 300,00 dollars. The narcotics were turned over to the DEA.