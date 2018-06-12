The Rio Grande Valley border patrol sector continues cracking down on stash houses through a special operation. In less than 24 hours border patrol agents working with local agencies raided four major stash houses, rescuing more than 150 undocumented immigrants.

On Sunday, June 10 border patrol agents along Homeland Security officials and local police rescued 50 undocumented immigrants from a residence. On Monday, an additional 109 were found in stash houses located in Donna, Alamo and the city of Edinburg.

“The identification of these stash houses was made possible by the collaborative works of our local, state and federal partners.”

According to border patrol agents, the majority of these rescues have been men and women originating from Honduras, Guatemala, Mexico, Ecuador, El Salvador, Nicaragua and Belize.

“The living conditions there is very limited water and very limited food. These immigrants are already exposed to a very malnourished and dehydrated state. From stash houses, they’ll move on to either checkpoint through the brush or tractor trailers and given the current heat that we’re experiencing right now, it could turn into a potentially fatal situation.”

Each time these officers rescue groups of immigrants they claim to offer medical assistance.