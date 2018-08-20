After 50 Years Of Service, Chief Investigator Retires

Chief investigator Oscar Oj Hale was recognized this afternoon. He is retiring after 50 years of service.

“Mixed emotions, 50 years is a long time and to end it from one day to the next it will be kinda hard but I’m ready for it. I’ll miss being close to the investigation, the important investigations that deal a lot with the safety of the community and being able to do something about it.”

For 45 years, Hale served as chief investigator at the District Attorney’s Office. Under that same roof, he also worked with a person that looks up to him, his son.

“Growing up at all hours of the night, I would see officers and detectives coming to ask him for help with an investigation or affidavits with a search warrant. He was involved in investigations in Illinois, Alaska. He has worked with a district attorney in Corpus Christi, he’s worked with the Mexican authorities in investigations.”

Oscar Oj Hale is a Vietnam war veteran and also served the Laredo Police Department for five years.

This afternoon, hale was surrounded by family members, friends and coworkers. District Attorney Isidro Alaniz says Hale will be missed.

“He’s somebody that has a lot of energy, a lot of ideas. I know with whatever he pursues next, his next career, he will do well. I hope he takes time to enjoy his retirement, he really deserves it after serving his country, his state and the county of Webb. Very honored to have had the opportunity to have worked with him.”

While serving the community, Hale received many awards and recognitions. Among them, a crime lab named after him.