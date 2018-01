This afternoon, AEP finalized transporting the substation to the Del Mar Station. As of today, all AEP customers have electricity.

AEP is still advising the community to conserve energy by setting the thermostat to 68 degrees or cooler and unplugging energy consuming devices.

On Monday, a power outage caused about 5,300 customers to lose power. On Tuesday, about 1,200 customers remained without electricity.